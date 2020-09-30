Fullen Financial Group Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after purchasing an additional 461,179 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,792.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,410,000 after purchasing an additional 979,022 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $108,730,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.40. 137,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $223.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

