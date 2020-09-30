Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH) Insider Purchases £3,850 in Stock

Funding Circle Holdings PLC (LON:FCH) insider Geeta Gopalan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,850 ($5,030.71).

Shares of LON FCH remained flat at $GBX 76 ($0.99) during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $265.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.57. Funding Circle Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 21.95 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.22.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on Funding Circle from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses.

