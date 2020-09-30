FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0031

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $20.08 million and approximately $311,938.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Binance, Vebitcoin and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Livecoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, HitBTC, Binance, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, ZB.COM, IDEX, C2CX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

