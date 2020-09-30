FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) PT Lowered to $1.20

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $1.40 to $1.20 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 89.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

FF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. 110,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,847. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $495.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 60.74%. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 8.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FutureFuel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

