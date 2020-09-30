FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bridgeline Digital in a report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a positive return on equity of 31.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

