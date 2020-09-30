FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.89.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Fortis had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.83 on Monday. Fortis has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortis by 6.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,709,000 after purchasing an additional 876,814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortis by 16.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,741,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,661 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Fortis by 54.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,864,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Fortis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,083,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,161,000 after purchasing an additional 323,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fortis by 41.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,540,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3796 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.52%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

