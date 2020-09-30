FY2020 EPS Estimates for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Cut by Analyst

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Echo Global Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 24th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $26.26 on Monday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $698.78 million, a P/E ratio of 164.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 65,695 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,936,000. RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

