FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Reduced by Raymond James

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.59. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.25.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$54.70 on Monday. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$41.52 and a 12-month high of C$59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

