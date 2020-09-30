FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 250.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Edison International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 200.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.