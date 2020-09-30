Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Receives $127.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.33.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSE:IT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.81. The stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. Gartner has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth $2,772,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Gartner by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 31,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.0% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 130,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

