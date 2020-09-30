Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.84 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00014749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

