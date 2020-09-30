Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Up to $6.25

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.25, but opened at $6.90. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,552 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Global Ship Lease worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

