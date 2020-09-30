Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Gold Resource Co. (NYSE:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.85. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

