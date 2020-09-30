Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Hits $166,268.70

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $166,268.70 and $24.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00429297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

