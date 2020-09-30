Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) Shares Up 4.6%

Golden Minerals Company (NASDAQ:AUMN)’s share price traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 696,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,236,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44.

Golden Minerals (NASDAQ:AUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

