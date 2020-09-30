Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.61. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 8,890 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from C$1.01 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

