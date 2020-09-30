Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Shares Down 18.2%

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 495,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 185,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Goldgroup Mining Company Profile (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

