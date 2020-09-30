Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €67.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price target from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.43 ($53.45).

ETR 1COV traded up €0.60 ($0.71) on Wednesday, hitting €45.63 ($53.68). 507,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 54.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

