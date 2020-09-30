Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Conviction-Buy

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.70. 2,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,504. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

