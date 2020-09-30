Golem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, BigONE, HitBTC and Livecoin. Golem has a market cap of $104.52 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00092254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.10 or 0.01622223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00177327 BTC.

About Golem

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,670,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Vebitcoin, Bitbns, Coinbe, BitBay, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Zebpay, Gate.io, GOPAX, Tidex, Koinex, BigONE, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, OKEx, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, YoBit, Huobi, HitBTC, BitMart, Liqui, Poloniex, ABCC, Livecoin, Binance, Bittrex, Iquant, Bithumb and Braziliex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

