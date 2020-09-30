Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.08

Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.08 and traded as high as $30.63. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 25,791 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 31.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

