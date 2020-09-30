Graviocoin (GIO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $372.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $327,568.68 and $372.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

