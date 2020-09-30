Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $143.40

Shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.40 and last traded at $141.50, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRVY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of -0.53.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

