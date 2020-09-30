Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.48

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $11.51. Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 95,947 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 27,284 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $284,572.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,201.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 63,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 128,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,814. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

