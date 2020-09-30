Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.73

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $20.31. Griffon shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 336,639 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Griffon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Griffon in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 2.22.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $632.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

