Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) shot up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.76. 339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Bimbo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

