GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BMBOY opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.

Get GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S alerts:

About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.