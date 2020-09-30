GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of BMBOY opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78.
About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S
