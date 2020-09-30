Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.10. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 10,624 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

