Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.80

Shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.04. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 13,530 shares.

GURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Gulf Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a current ratio of 35.23.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 247.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

