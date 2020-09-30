GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

GWPH stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.78. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $141.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.70.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,940 shares in the company, valued at $532,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,804 shares of company stock worth $463,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

