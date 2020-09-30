H2O Innovation Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc (CVE:HEO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of H2O Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CVE:HEO opened at C$1.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. H2O Innovation has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.96.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

