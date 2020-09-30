HC Wainwright Lowers Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Price Target to $14.00

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 217.46% from the company’s current price.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

AQST opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

