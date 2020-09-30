Head-To-Head Review: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) versus Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Ashford has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ashford and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -58.25% -88.48% 7.00% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.84 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ashford and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Ashford.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

