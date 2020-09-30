Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLFFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Commerzbank initiated coverage on Hellofresh in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Hellofresh in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

HLFFF opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

