Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.86. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. ValuEngine downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.48. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

