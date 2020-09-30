Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $862.05 on Friday. Hermes International SCA has a 12 month low of $546.74 and a 12 month high of $901.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $855.55 and a 200-day moving average of $794.91.

Get Hermes International SCA alerts:

About Hermes International SCA

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes International SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes International SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.