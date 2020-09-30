Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hermes International SCA (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF opened at $862.05 on Friday. Hermes International SCA has a 12 month low of $546.74 and a 12 month high of $901.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $855.55 and a 200-day moving average of $794.91.
About Hermes International SCA
Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Hermes International SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes International SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.