High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) Director Buys C$29,500.00 in Stock

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) Director Joseph Oliver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,000.

HWO opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of High Arctic Energy Services from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.