HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.42

Shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.42, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

HTCMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HTCMY)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

