Hiveterminal Token 1-Day Volume Tops $355.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $355.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.