Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Up 105.6% in September

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAX opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16. Horizons DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.04% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

