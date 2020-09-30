HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other HV Bancorp news, Director Robert Joseph Marino acquired 2,534 shares of HV Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,168.20. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HVBC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026. HV Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.