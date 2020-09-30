Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,501. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,564,000 after purchasing an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,341.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

