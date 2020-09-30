Hyperion Price Up 5.9% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Hyperion has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00007479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $255.69 million and $3.65 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinExchange, Hotbit and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

