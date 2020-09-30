Idea Chain Coin (ICH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $189,794.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00017799 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $79.26 million and approximately $189,794.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00268125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00091819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.46 or 0.01616101 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00176941 BTC.

About Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,252,304 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

