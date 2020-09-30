IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.47

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $31.79. IGM Financial shares last traded at $31.48, with a volume of 405,755 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.47.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

