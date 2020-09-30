Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 2%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price was down 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 319,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.05. The company has a market cap of $3.54 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

About Image Scan (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc designs, manufactures, and supplies portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

