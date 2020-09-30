Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of NARI opened at $68.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.05. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

