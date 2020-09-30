Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $48.50

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $48.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

IBTX traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.98.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 204.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 163,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 35,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

