Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.