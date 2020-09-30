Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Shares Up 1.8%

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 202 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.64). 508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average session volume of 75 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.59).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.61 million and a PE ratio of 8.63.

Indus Gas Company Profile (LON:INDI)

Indus Gas Limited is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company is focused on oil and gas exploration and development in Rajasthan, India in Block RJ-ON/6. The Company owns a participating interest in the Block (excluding SGL gas field). The Participative Interest of the Company is held through its subsidiaries, iServices Investment Limited and Newbury Oil Company Limited.

